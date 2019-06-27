South Africa

Angelo Agrizzi due back in court in hate speech case over k-word rant

27 June 2019 - 07:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi will appear in the Equality Court on Thursday.
Image: Ernest Mabuza/TimesLIVE

State capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi will on Thursday appear in the Equality Court for his racist rant, which was recorded in an audio clip.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends to bring a claim of discrimination and hate speech against Agrizzi.

“This application by the commission follows Mr Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry, in which he admitted to using racial slurs," said the commission in a statement.

"In the audio clip played at the inquiry, Mr Agrizzi is heard using the k-word numerous times while laughing with those he was in conversation with.” 

Agrizzi is the former chief operating officer of controversial facilities management company Bosasa.

At a previous court appearance, the SAHRC said it was considering a settlement over the matter. Daniel Witz, an attorney for Agrizzi, said the demand for R200,000 was something that Agrizzi would consider.

Witz said Agrizzi had shown remorse for his utterances.

The Equality Court will be sitting at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg for Thursday's hearing.

