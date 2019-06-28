Politics

EFF's Sixo Gcilishe drags Nstiki Mazwai for comments on party's women

28 June 2019 - 07:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF's Sixo Gcilishe has hit back at Ntsiki Mazwai, saying she is 'not worthy'.
EFF's national communications manager Sixo Gcilishe has hit back at  Ntsiki Mazwai, saying she is "not worthy" and "nothing good" can come from her for the party. 

This comes after Mazwai shared her thoughts on the party’s feminist identity after Fees Must Fall activist Naledi Chirwa referenced a quote which she credited to the party's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu: "The EFF is a feminist organisation and we are unapologetic about that."

Mazwai then chimed in, stating that she did not think the organisation was feminist. Instead, it had "some power-hungry females who are willing to protect patriarchy to protect their positions".

Poll: Is the EFF a feminist party?

Is the EFF a feminist party? Yes? No? Maybe?
News
1 day ago

In response to Mazwai's claims in a series of tweets, Gcilishe said EFF women do not care what Mazwai thinks of them, adding that Mazwai had "somehow taken a decision to undermine women in the EFF, barking orders".

Gcilishe said the reason why Mazwai continues to "calling out EFF" was because she was ill-informed.

According to Gcilishe Mazwai she is not worthy and has never been worthy to lead the EFF Women's Command.

"I now wish and hope she finally understands that her politics are weaker than her failed attempts in creative arts," she said.

