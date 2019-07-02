South Africa

Thieves' actions led to Springs-Daveyton train derailment, says operator

02 July 2019 - 12:57 By Nico Gous
No injuries occurred in the derailment on July 2 2019.
Image: Michelle van Reenan

A train derailed on Tuesday morning on its way to Johannesburg after points rods, points machine and clamps were stolen.

This is according to Metrorail’s preliminary report.

“Train 0304 travelling from Springs en route to Johannesburg derailed outside Angelo train station at approximately 4.20am. The preliminary investigation indicates that the train derailment was caused by theft of critical infrastructure components - namely the points rods, points machine and clamps,” Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

“A pilot working method has been introduced where only one train is allowed to run between Germiston Central and East Rand at a time. The repair work to replace the 216 damaged sleepers is under way and will be concluded tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.”

Mofokeng said the estimated damage is R1m and the impact is “huge for customers that rely on trains to access economic opportunities”.

