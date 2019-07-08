Agreement too late for woman who died in violent Plettenberg Bay protests
The Bitou municipality reached an agreement with protesting residents at the weekend following violent clashes in Plettenberg Bay, in which a woman died and another was seriously injured.
The municipality said in a statement: “On behalf of the executive mayor, Councillor Msimbothi Lobese, council, the municipal manager, Advocate Lonwabo Ngoqo, the management and officials of Bitou, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the elderly New Horizons lady that passed away during the public unrest period.”
Bitou municipality spokesperson Manfred van Rooyen wrote in an open letter in his personal capacity that the woman died from respiratory problems after an ambulance was denied access to her.
He said a second woman was in a coma due to a "stone-throwing" incident.
"Bitou and its whole community, its economy, its reputation as a brand and tourist destination of choice ... can ill afford a resumption of riots, unrest, looting, ransacking, public violence and the lawlessness that typified the service delivery protests," he wrote.
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) would draft a policy of action and monitor its implementation.
