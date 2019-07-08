Agreement too late for woman who died in violent Plettenberg Bay protests

Bitou municipality spokesperson Manfred van Rooyen wrote in an open letter in his personal capacity that the woman died from respiratory problems after an ambulance was denied access to her.

He said a second woman was in a coma due to a "stone-throwing" incident.

"Bitou and its whole community, its economy, its reputation as a brand and tourist destination of choice ... can ill afford a resumption of riots, unrest, looting, ransacking, public violence and the lawlessness that typified the service delivery protests," he wrote.