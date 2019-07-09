All government departments must understand their roles in social development: Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu spoke to Radio 702 on Monday about her ministry's policy, outlining key objectives she says the department is focusing on to achieve a "conducive society".

Here's what she had to say:

Exploitation of social grants

"We need to find the dads, and doing so is not only the responsibility of the department of social development, but also justice. This means that justice must be jacked up from that point of ensuring that dads are held accountable, but also, we need to have a system that we will use home by home, community by community."

DSD is everyone's business

"I would like us to look at social development from a broader perspective, which means that everyone must appreciate and understand their role as far as social development is concerned. Health and education must think about that, all the departments must think about that and what is it they need to do to create a conducive environment for people so they are authors of their lives."

We must grow

"This is what I would like to see in the long term in South Africa, where people do not have to wait for the social grants. They must wait for the state, obviously, to deliver on its promises, but the children who are eight months and one year today must live in a different South Africa than the one we do today."

No excuses

"When the economy is not doing well, it shouldn't be an excuse for us not to be out there and be empowering our communities and individuals. I believe that when a person is empowered, they will see value in themselves and the people around them."

Inheriting a messy DSD

"We need to look at what was and what happened, and look at what are the things we were told to do? My plan is that we stick to those, as they will help us in the future. I must say, I was happy when CPS [Cash Paymaster Services] lost the case and government was saved quite a lot of money, and I know that they still want to take us on."