Thousands throng Bitcoin Wallet Ladysmith office looking for their money

About 1,500 angry investors gathered outside the Ladysmith police station late on Tuesday night demanding to see employees of an alleged ponzi scheme that made off with their cash.

A community leader, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE that hundreds of people had queued outside the Bitcoin Wallet office to invest in the scheme over the past few months.

The investors are believed to have lost thousands of rands after Bitcoin Wallet, operated by former paramedic Sphelele "Sgumza" Mbatha, "went online".

Colonel Thembeka Mbele told TimesLive that the employees were rescued from the angry crowd.

"No one was injured and no case was opened," she said.