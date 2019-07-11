South Africa

Cele deploys army to crime-ridden Western Cape

11 July 2019 - 22:09 By ERNEST MABUZA
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members will be deployed to the Western Cape’s worst-affected crime areas, police minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday.

Presenting his budget vote speech on Thursday, Cele said the deployment came about because of the high number of brutal murders in the Western Cape, most specifically in the Cape Town metro in the past few years.

Here's what you need to know about the Cape Flats murders

Six women were among the 11 people killed in Philippi East on the Cape Flats.
News
1 day ago

He said he and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise the deployment of the army to help police combat crime and preserve law and order.

“The president has since given the approval of the employment of the SANDF as requested by both ministers,” Cele said.

SANDF members will work with the police for at least three months for cordons, searches, observation, and foot and vehicle patrols. They will also provide air support.

Cele said the number of murders in Western Cape had increased from 3,729 to 3,963 during the 2018-19 financial year, compared with the previous financial year.

The 10 police stations that reported the most murders in the province during this period were Nyanga, Delft, Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Harare, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain and Bishop Lavis, he said.

“Combined, the 10 stations contributed to 47% of murders in the province," he said.

The number of attempted murders in the province had increased from 3,698 to 3,844 – most of which were reported by Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg police stations.

“These stations contributed to 42% of attempted murders in the province,” he said, identifying Philippi East as the station that had reported the most murders.  

“In one incident on Friday July 5 2019, six females were fatally wounded in [Philippi East community] Marcus Garvey. On Saturday July 6 2019, a further two shootings occurred where five victims were fatally wounded and one injured,” Cele said.

Murder rate means Cape Town's huge new morgue is already too small

Cape Town's soaring murder rate means its new mortuary will already be too small when it opens next year.
News
2 days ago

Western Cape premier Alan Winde welcomed the minister's announcement.

He said that until recently, Cele had maintained that crime on the Cape Flats was not bad enough to warrant deploying the army, and he welcomed this about-turn. 

“The SANDF could provide support and assist with holding perimeters and cordons in these exercises so that police can get on with the work of investigating crime and arresting perpetrators,” Winde said.

MORE

Most Cape Flats kids carry guns, knives to school. Why?

Most pupils who live in the Cape Flats have carried either a gun or a knife to school because they did not feel safe, a study has found.
News
1 week ago

We're taking back our streets, say demonstrators in Cape Town gang suburb

About 70 people gathered on the streets of one of Cape Town's most notorious gang suburbs before dawn on Wednesday to call for an end to bloodshed.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Hijackers caught on camera - and nabbed in 13 minutes South Africa
  3. Motorist rams gunman robbing woman driver in Johannesburg traffic South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X