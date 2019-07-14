Bright futures stolen by murderous Cape gangs
Army moves in after Destruction Boys gang is blamed for wave of killings
14 July 2019 - 00:00
One wanted to be a doctor, another a police officer, and one just wanted to give her son a better life...
One wanted to be a doctor, another a police officer, and one just wanted to give her son a better life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.