Corruption, leadership & poverty: Mogoeng Mogoeng's speech in quotes

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday spoke at the 67 Minutes Leadership Talk in commemoration of former President Nelson Mandela. Corruption, poverty and the restoration of SA were among the key points.

Here's his speech in eight powerful quotes:

Leadership

"We should pause and reflect on what he [Mandela] would expect of every South African, of every African and any other person around the world who is a leader. Each and every one of us is a leader, as leadership is never really positional. It is functional leadership that matters."

Be careful of so-called leaders

"Be careful about those who are prepared to do things even outside of the book to ascend to a leadership position. It is never those they seek to represent that they really seek to represent, it is their stomachs and their insatiable appetite for power and money that they seek to satisfy."

Restoring SA

"Things have gone wrong, and we were watching. We were too concerned about our careers, our money-making opportunities, and possibilities to ascend to positions of leadership more than we were, if we were at all, about the plight of the suffering masses of SA, Africa and the rest of the developing world."