KZN school principal stumbles upon security guards killed in robbery

18 July 2019 - 15:35 By Orrin Singh
A screen shot from a video showing the body of one of the security guards being carried out of a classroom at Ukusa High School, west of Durban
Image: Twitter/Dasen Thathiah

The principal of a KwaZulu-Natal high school made a shocking discovery on Thursday when he stumbled upon the bodies of two security guards and a critically injured guard at his school.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police were investigating a case of double murder and attempted murder at Ukusa High School, in Mpumalanga township between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Zwane said the principal of the school made the gruesome discovery after noticing that the gates of the school were locked. 

"The principal had to jump over the gate to check the security. He discovered that one of the security guards was badly injured and then discovered the bodies of two other security guards who were already dead from stab wounds."

He said police received the complaint at 7.30am. 

"On arrival at the scene they found two security guards aged 30 and 48 with assault wounds to the head and a crowbar was found next to them. They were both certified dead at the scene," said Zwane. 

KZN’s education MEC Kwazi Mshengu told eNCA that the school had recently received new computers and laptops. 

"It is clear that the intention of the people who killed these security guards was to steal the new equipment. Fortunately they could not go through the store room to steal the equipment."

"It's so unfortunate that they take the lives of other people just so they can get whatever they want from our schools," he said. 

