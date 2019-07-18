KZN school principal stumbles upon security guards killed in robbery

The principal of a KwaZulu-Natal high school made a shocking discovery on Thursday when he stumbled upon the bodies of two security guards and a critically injured guard at his school.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police were investigating a case of double murder and attempted murder at Ukusa High School, in Mpumalanga township between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Zwane said the principal of the school made the gruesome discovery after noticing that the gates of the school were locked.

"The principal had to jump over the gate to check the security. He discovered that one of the security guards was badly injured and then discovered the bodies of two other security guards who were already dead from stab wounds."