South Africa

It's a blackboard jungle out there as vandals target Western Cape schools

16 July 2019 - 10:22 By Dave Chambers
Schools in the province are being burgled and/or vandalised at the rate of 2.6 a day, according to the Western Cape's education MEC. File photo
Schools in the province are being burgled and/or vandalised at the rate of 2.6 a day, according to the Western Cape's education MEC. File photo
Image: Tiso Blackstar Group archive

Two Western Cape schools were burgled or vandalised every day in 2018 — and the first half of 2019 has been worse.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said incidents were up by 24% so far this year, with 471 schools targeted between January and the end of June.

“Incidents are not confined to the Cape metro. A school in George, for example, has reported 10 incidents of burglary and vandalism this year. Other schools in Paarl, Langebaan and Laingsburg have reported eight incidents,” she said.

Even school security guards are at risk. “Of the 42 schools vandalised this past school holiday, 24 had been provided with holiday security,” said Schäfer. “In May this year, a security guard at Woodlands Secondary [in Mitchells Plain] was murdered while he was at work. Three other schools have also reported assaults on security guards this year.”

Vandals‚ storm cause R140m damage to 28 Gauteng schools

The estimated cost of repairing at least 28 schools damaged by the storm and vandalism has been put at R140-million‚ the department of education in ...
News
1 year ago

Schäfer said the education department was providing schools with security measures “such as fencing, burglar bars, security gates and alarms linked to armed response, within very tight budget constraints”.

She added: “The department also provides 24-hour security at selected schools. This is extremely costly and it’s not always possible to predict where or when an incident will occur.”

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schafer says even school security guards are at risk. File photo.
Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schafer says even school security guards are at risk. File photo.
Image: Supplied

It was recommended that schools in the province forge partnerships with neighbourhood watches and armed response companies, she said.

“The community itself is, however, our best line of defence. While we are not asking people to physically stop a perpetrator from vandalising a school, we are simply asking that you make a call to your local police station to report it.”

Schäfer also said two pupils had been stabbed for refusing to join gangs, describing them as “heroes”.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the incidents occurred outside the school after classes had finished.

“The school has requested additional police patrols around the school. In fact, the police were patrolling around the school the day before the most recent stabbing occurred,” she said. “The school has employed someone to patrol the school during school hours and to monitor access control. The school also has security cameras.”

MORE

Schools with names such as 'stab him' and 'thigh of a virgin' urged to change

Few would argue that schools named "stab him" and "prison" do not inspire academic excellence. But seven years after the KwaZulu-Natal education ...
News
1 week ago

Three teachers hijacked at Cape Town school

Three Cape Town teachers were hijacked at gunpoint as they arrived at school on Monday morning.
News
1 year ago

28 school children squashed into 16-seater

Twenty-eight children crammed into a 16-seater taxi were escorted to school by a traffic officer in Cape Town on Wednesday.
News
1 year ago

Western Cape explains why matric pass rate slid

Drug use‚ gangsterism‚ overcrowding and lack of funding are to blame for a 3.2 percentage point reduction in the Western Cape matric pass rate.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  2. Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke South Africa
  3. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  4. Former Bafana star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  5. SABC sheds jobs, closes five offices South Africa

Latest Videos

Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
X