WATCH | Security guard faces murder charge after protester shot six times
Shocking footage of a 29-year-old protester being shot six times on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, allegedly by a private security guard, has taken social media by storm.
The video was shared on Twitter on Friday and shows the shooting, which occurred last month. In it, the security guard can be heard warning a man, who was allegedly attempting to tackle him, before firing a shot in the air.
A scuffle breaks out and the person filming the events ducks for cover behind a vehicle.
When the camera focuses back on the action, the security guard can allegedly be seen firing six shots at the victim.
The man falls to the ground and lets off a sound of discomfort as bystanders wail in the background.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident had taken place in the Nkothaneni area, near Margate, in June.
"On June 5 2019, at 11am in Margate, police responded to a murder scene at Nkothaneni location in KwaXolo area. It is alleged that there was a public protest along Gcilima Road, where people blockaded the road with poles."
Mbele said two private security guards allegedly drove to the area, wanting to pass through.
"They wanted to pass through, but the protesters refused to let them pass. They alleged that one of the protesters attempted to take the firearm from one of the males; then he fired six shots at him."
She said a 29-year-old man died at the scene and a case of murder was opened at the Margate police station.
"A 35-year-old male was arrested and appeared in the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court on June 7. He was granted a R2,000 bail on June 18."
The case was remanded to September 20.
Meanwhile, in a media statement issued last month, SBV confirmed that its security guards had been implicated in the incident.
SBV said its risk and compliance team was working closely with the police to investigate the incident.
They concluded by appealing to members of the public with any information regarding the incident to contact SBV’s Early Warning Robbery Hotline on 083 408 7029. "All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained," the statement read.