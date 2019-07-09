WATCH | Security guard faces murder charge after protester shot six times

When the camera focuses back on the action, the security guard can allegedly be seen firing six shots at the victim.

The man falls to the ground and lets off a sound of discomfort as bystanders wail in the background.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident had taken place in the Nkothaneni area, near Margate, in June.

"On June 5 2019, at 11am in Margate, police responded to a murder scene at Nkothaneni location in KwaXolo area. It is alleged that there was a public protest along Gcilima Road, where people blockaded the road with poles."

Mbele said two private security guards allegedly drove to the area, wanting to pass through.

"They wanted to pass through, but the protesters refused to let them pass. They alleged that one of the protesters attempted to take the firearm from one of the males; then he fired six shots at him."