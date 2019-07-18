Sheep confiscated in protest against 'fining the homeless' in Cape Town

A small group of protesters dragged a sheep to the provincial legislature on Thursday to protest against the fining of homeless people in Cape Town.

In a number of videos circulating on social media, the sheep can be seen placed outside the legislature as the state of the province address (Sopa) was taking place inside.

The group's intention was to slaughter the sheep, but police dispersed the gathering and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stepped in to eventually confiscate the animal.

The demonstration was purportedly led by members of the Black People's National Crisis Committee (BPNCC).

In another video, a small group is seen chanting songs and carrying a placard that reads: "We stand with the homeless."