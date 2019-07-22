South Africa

Mom found hanging from tree, baby 'strangled' to death

22 July 2019 - 08:23 By Iavan Pijoos
Police and medical services found the woman hanging from a tree. Her baby daughter is believed to have been strangled.
Police and medical services found the woman hanging from a tree. Her baby daughter is believed to have been strangled.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police made a tragic discovery when they found the body of a woman hanging from a tree and that of her baby, whose body was found nearby.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said they received "frantic calls" from community members in Greenside, on the outskirts of Polokwane, on Friday.

Police and medical services rushed to the scene, where they found the woman, in her 30s, hanging from a tree.

The body of her three-month-old daughter was found inside a shack, said Ngoepe. It was suspected she had been strangled.

MORE

Pupil dies in hospital after being shot during protest in Limpopo

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a pupil who was shot during a protest succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
News
3 days ago

Mom arrested for allegedly chaining her disabled daughter to a chair

Limpopo police arrested a mother for allegedly chaining her disabled daughter to a chair in a locked room on Tuesday.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  4. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News
  5. 'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko' News

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X