South Africa

Court officials arrested for banking government money

23 July 2019 - 18:51 By Nico Gous
The Hawks arrested two former court officials for allegedly paying government money into their own bank accounts.
Image: 123rf.com/gajus

The Hawks arrested two former court officials on Monday in the Free State for allegedly paying government money into their own bank accounts.

Marotholi Yvonne Modiehi, 36, and Motaung Adeline Nthabiseng, 40, allegedly defrauded the justice and constitutional development department by transferring money into their own bank accounts when they worked at the Bethlehem magistrate’s court from April 2018 to January this year.

Hawks spokesperson WO Lynda Steyn said in a statement on Tuesday that an audit found R180,700 was unaccounted for.

“The funds included maintenance money, admission of guilt fines, bail, court fines, and fines collected on behalf of other government institutions,” Steyn said. 

Modiehi and Motaung were released on R5,000 bail each after they appeared in court on charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). Their case resumes on August 19.

