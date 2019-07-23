'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k

A group calling itself Democracy in Action has started a funding campaign to assist public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane pay the costs in the Bankorp-Absa bailout matter.

On Monday, the majority of the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane's application to set aside a Pretoria high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket. Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900,000.

The Constitutional Court ruling follows Mkhwebane's appeal against a 2018 Pretoria high court judgment that set aside the remedial action contained in her 2017 Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1bn to the Reserve Bank.

The public protector's remedial actions also directed parliament to amend the constitution in order to change the mandate of the Bank.