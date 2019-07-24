South Africa

Capetonians who use drains for storage blamed for flooding

24 July 2019 - 13:56 By Dave Chambers
A flooded informal settlement in Cape Town on July 23 2019.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

People who store possessions in storm water drains posed one of the biggest problems during the deluge that hit Cape Town on Tuesday.

After a meeting of the city of Cape Town winter task team on Wednesday, mayoral committee member JP Smith said blockages in the stormwater system emerged as one of the biggest concerns.

"These blockages are the result of illegal dumping, but also persons storing items in the drains," he said.

Downpour injects 89 days of water supply into Cape Town dams

Cape Town's dam levels have leapt by an astonishing 8.6% as a result of Tuesday's downpour.
News
2 hours ago

The city council disaster operations centre logged 176 incidents including flooding, power cuts, fallen trees or structural damage, said Smith.

  • 3,640 structures were flooded in Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, Khayelitsha, Burundi, Nomzamo and Wallacedene;
  • Fallen trees were reported in Parow, Edgemead, Crawford, Panorama, Durbanville and Brackenfell;
  • Roads were flooded across the city, notably in Wallacedene, Pelican Park, Ottery and Diep River; and
  • Electricity outages affected Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory, Noordhoek, Joe Slovo Park, Athlone, Wynberg, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Sunnydale, Rondebosch, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Hout Bay and Plumstead.

"This situation will change as repair teams make their way through the list of reported incidents," said Smith. "We ask that residents please bear with us, as assessments have to be completed for purposes of record before assistance like flood kits can be provided.

"The city did make emergency shelter available to the affected communities but these offers have not been accepted.

"We have also informed the South African Social Security Agency about the need for humanitarian relief."

WATCH | 'Jesus, please protect my family - a storm just hit our house'

"Jesus please protect my family. A storm just hit our house. I am not even there...." These were the words of Afrikaans singer Louis Geldenhuys after ...
News
4 hours ago

Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike

Heavy rains and driving winds forced the evacuation of a Cape Town building and left several suburbs without power.
News
1 month ago

Stay on land, dig a trench, hunker down: Cape Town's weekend weather survival tips

Cape Town has shared tips with its residents for staying safe after predictions of a big cold front approaching the coast on Friday that will likely ...
News
1 month ago

