Capetonians who use drains for storage blamed for flooding
People who store possessions in storm water drains posed one of the biggest problems during the deluge that hit Cape Town on Tuesday.
After a meeting of the city of Cape Town winter task team on Wednesday, mayoral committee member JP Smith said blockages in the stormwater system emerged as one of the biggest concerns.
"These blockages are the result of illegal dumping, but also persons storing items in the drains," he said.
The city council disaster operations centre logged 176 incidents including flooding, power cuts, fallen trees or structural damage, said Smith.
- 3,640 structures were flooded in Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, Khayelitsha, Burundi, Nomzamo and Wallacedene;
- Fallen trees were reported in Parow, Edgemead, Crawford, Panorama, Durbanville and Brackenfell;
- Roads were flooded across the city, notably in Wallacedene, Pelican Park, Ottery and Diep River; and
- Electricity outages affected Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory, Noordhoek, Joe Slovo Park, Athlone, Wynberg, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Sunnydale, Rondebosch, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Hout Bay and Plumstead.
"This situation will change as repair teams make their way through the list of reported incidents," said Smith. "We ask that residents please bear with us, as assessments have to be completed for purposes of record before assistance like flood kits can be provided.
"The city did make emergency shelter available to the affected communities but these offers have not been accepted.
"We have also informed the South African Social Security Agency about the need for humanitarian relief."