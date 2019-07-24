Pravin Gordhan vs Busisiwe Mkhwebane - This is what social media makes of the legal battle
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan faced off in court on Tuesday as they battled about a suspension of her recommendation of remedial actions, which she gave upon the release of her report on Gordhan's involvement in the so-called "rogue unit".
The two newsmakers were at the top of the trends list as people shared their thoughts on the court battle, with some taking sides. Representing the EFF, advocate Thembeka Ngukaitobi joined the public protector in defending her report.
Here are some of the responses.
Make no mistake Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC is good. Very good. Doesn’t ramble & blow hot air. Articulate. Shoots to the salient points argues them well. Agree with him or not. Fine Counsel. #GordhanvsPublicProtector— Tyrone (@tyronemaseko) July 23, 2019
Ideally, the public should be in full support of the Public Protector office because it exists to protect the public from the misuse of public resources but instead, many are against the PP to protect self-serving Politicians who do zilch for them. 😬🤦🏽♀️#GordhanvsPublicProtector— 👑Undlunkulu Xoli👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) July 23, 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t know if he has powers to discipline a Minister. #GordhanvsPublicProtector pic.twitter.com/UctSj4m4PX— Advovo Wabantu (@AdvovoWabantu) July 23, 2019
A whole President tells the court that he doesn’t know if he has powers to discipline a Minister. We are led by clowns. #GordhanvsPublicProtector— Sentletse (@Sentletse) July 23, 2019
#GordhanvsPublicProtector does south Africa have a president??cause after today ,i doubt it .. pic.twitter.com/QBnfijZjxQ— Phumzile Radebe❤ follow😍I follow back😄 (@Phumi88Phumzile) July 23, 2019
#GordhanvsPublicProtector I swear SA is governed by Judiciary, our leaders spend more time in court than actually governing this country yeses. Even the President needs procedures on how to discipline a minister because they don't know how. We might as well vote for judges. pic.twitter.com/NjMt3XHN2F— Avuyile (@therapeutic_God) July 23, 2019
Guys I think you all misunderstanding the turn THUMAMINA, jamnadas did send him, this guy is just a messager not president his not making any of the decisions his just delivering the message as he asked— Sihle Kalimashe (@kalimashe_sihle) July 23, 2019