Pravin Gordhan vs Busisiwe Mkhwebane - This is what social media makes of the legal battle

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan faced off in court on Tuesday as they battled about a suspension of her recommendation of remedial actions, which she gave upon the release of her report on Gordhan's involvement in the so-called "rogue unit".

The two newsmakers were at the top of the trends list as people shared their thoughts on the court battle, with some taking sides. Representing the EFF, advocate Thembeka Ngukaitobi joined the public protector in defending her report.

Here are some of the responses.