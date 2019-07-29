WATCH | Body cameras, taser guns and the future of law enforcement in SA
29 July 2019 - 06:00
Technology in the policing realm has been developing at a break-neck speed across the world.
Areas in the US, China, Australia and Europe have adopted wearable video technology such as body cameras and have included taser guns for use in law enforcement. The Metro Police in the Western Cape will be running a pilot programme using body cameras from September this year.
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says taser guns will be ready for deployment by 2021.