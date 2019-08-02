'A bullet went through his head two doors from my house': Grieving moms march to parliament

The march started with a vigil at the Castle of Good Hope, with prayers, testimonials and the lighting of candles. Mothers consoled each other. Most were dressed in red and white.

MMJ director and founder Avril Andrews said: “We are here today to remind the government that we are not happy with the way our people are being treated. We are not happy with how police are handling cases and we are not happy that our children are still being killed, even though we have an army in the communities … We are hoping the outcome will be that government and departments will somehow collectively sit with us and we are going to work towards solutions.”

Speaking for the Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture, executive director Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux said it provided counselling to various communities in the Western Cape, such as Delft, Kraaifontein, Gugulethu, Langa, Nyanga, Bloekombos, Imizamo Yethu, Masiphumelele.

“We deal with cases like rape, torture, gangsterism, bullying, and violence … Some of the challenges that we face are funding and lack of infrastructure in the communities that we work in. We get some funding from the department of social development, but it is not enough … We are lobbying for mobile mental health clinics, where we will be able to move into communities, pick up victims, do counselling and bring them back,” said Le Roux.