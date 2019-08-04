Traffic snarl-up as truckers block N3 toll road
Protest action caused disruptive traffic delays on the N3 toll route near Harrismith on Sunday.
"Expect delays. Approach with caution," the N3 Toll Concession warned in a statement.
15h45 #AlertProtestAction : N3-7X 36.6S (DBN Bound) near Harrismith. Due to huge backlogs. LMV's of both N/B & S/B are passing through scene. N/B traffic using S/L & S/B traffic using shoulder of N/B. HMV's stacked on scene. Please approach the area with caution.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) August 4, 2019
Trucks were reportedly blocking part of the highway but smaller vehicles were able to squeeze past - causing delays.
@SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @MbalulaFikile massive truck strike on the N3 nothing is moving pic.twitter.com/rMuGxaGXpB— zamambo mkhize (@z_mamkhize) August 4, 2019
Road users can verify traffic conditions by contacting the 24-hour N3TC helpline on 0800 63 4357 or via Twitter on @N3Route.
《Harrismith》on the N3 close to Harrismith, truck drivers protest against the foreigners truck drivers @_ArriveAlive @HarrismithAlert #whensecondscount #harrismith pic.twitter.com/FDXtHvUiGp— EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) August 4, 2019