South Africa

Traffic snarl-up as truckers block N3 toll road

04 August 2019 - 16:52 By timeslive
Trucks have blocked the N3 near Harrismith. File photo.
Image: ivantsov / 123RF Stock Photo

Protest action caused disruptive traffic delays on the N3 toll route near Harrismith on Sunday.

"Expect delays. Approach with caution," the N3 Toll Concession warned in a statement.

Trucks were reportedly blocking part of the highway but smaller vehicles were able to squeeze past - causing delays.

Road users can verify traffic conditions by contacting the 24-hour N3TC helpline on 0800 63 4357 or via Twitter on @N3Route.

