KZN truck drivers threaten to stop driving if interdict isn't dropped

Members of the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) say they will not go back to work until the interdict against them is struck off the Pietermaritzburg High Court roll.

The matter was back in court on Thursday after Positive Freight Solution Forum (PFSF), representing truck owners, were granted an urgent interdict against ATDF and its members on May 30.

"If they do not remove this case, we are not going back to drive trucks. We do not have the money to pay for lawyers. If this matter isn't removed we are stopping the trucks. You can't charge the person who supports you financially then asked them to still work for you," said Nkweni Khumalo, a member of ATDF, outside court.

Khumalo's sentiments were met with applause from the crowd of about 50 ATDF members who had gathered outside the court.

The interdict was granted against those believed to be responsible, specifically ATDF leaders Sipho Zungu, Cele Khumbulani, Mncebe Sihle and Nkosenye Buthelezi, for a series of looting and burning of trucks along the N3.