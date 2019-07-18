South Africa

KZN truck drivers threaten to stop driving if interdict isn't dropped

18 July 2019 - 15:07 By Lwandile Bhengu
Members of the All Truck Drivers Foundation protest outside the Pietermartizburg high court on Thursday.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Members of the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) say they will not go back to work until the interdict against them is struck off the Pietermaritzburg High Court roll.

The matter was back in court on Thursday after Positive Freight Solution Forum (PFSF), representing truck owners, were granted an urgent interdict against ATDF and its members on May 30.

"If they do not remove this case, we are not going back to drive trucks. We do not have the money to pay for lawyers. If this matter isn't removed we are stopping the trucks. You can't charge the person who supports you financially then asked them to still work for you," said Nkweni Khumalo, a member of ATDF, outside court.

Khumalo's sentiments were met with applause from the crowd of about 50 ATDF members who had gathered outside the court.

The interdict was granted against those believed to be responsible, specifically ATDF leaders Sipho Zungu, Cele Khumbulani, Mncebe Sihle and Nkosenye Buthelezi, for a series of looting and burning of trucks along the N3.

ATDF chair, Zungu, maintained his organisation's innocence and said that all it  wanted was the removal of foreign truck drivers.

"ATDF has nothing to do with what we are being accused of. At the end of the day, all we ask is for justice to be done. I have a feeling that this organisation opened the interdict against us because they are running away from the fact that there is no justice. Why would they get an interdict against us if they were following labour laws?" said Zungu.

ATDF secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi told drivers to fight for themselves as the government would not help them.

"This struggle is ours. Government and unions won't help us, we are the only ones who can help ourselves. In SA drivers are looked down upon, we are made to change tyres, wash trucks and drive for 24 hours," said Nyathi.

The matter will be back in court on September 2.

