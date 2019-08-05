WATCH | Stranded seal released on remote KZN beach

A young seal was rescued and released by a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team after it was stranded on a beach near Ballito, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said a team from Ballito helped to capture the seal, which was stranded between Shaka's Rock and Catfish beach on Saturday.

"The seal was among beach-goers and appeared to be stranded.