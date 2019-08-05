South Africa

WATCH | Stranded seal released on remote KZN beach

05 August 2019 - 12:27 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A seal was stranded between Shaka's Rock and Catfish beach in KwaZulu-Natal on August 3 2019.
A seal was stranded between Shaka's Rock and Catfish beach in KwaZulu-Natal on August 3 2019.
Image: NSRI

A young seal was rescued and released by a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team after it was stranded on a beach near Ballito, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said a team from Ballito helped to capture the seal, which was stranded between Shaka's Rock and Catfish beach on Saturday.

"The seal was among beach-goers and appeared to be stranded.

"A decision was taken to move the seal on to a remote beach and away from any public interference. The operation was carried out successfully.

"Once released, the seal swam off and no further assistance was required," said Lambinon.

Footage captured by the team shows the seal enthusiastically heading for the ocean.

MORE

Paddle-skier stung by stingray off Eastern Cape coast

A paddle-skier ran into trouble offshore in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday when a blue stingray stung him.
News
2 weeks ago

Durban paddler missing after canoe capsizes

Rescue divers are searching for a paddler who went missing after a three-man canoe capsized at Wilson's Wharf, near Durban's port, on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X