WATCH | Stranded seal released on remote KZN beach
A young seal was rescued and released by a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team after it was stranded on a beach near Ballito, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.
NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said a team from Ballito helped to capture the seal, which was stranded between Shaka's Rock and Catfish beach on Saturday.
"The seal was among beach-goers and appeared to be stranded.
WATCH: A seal being released by a National Sea Rescue Institute team after being rescued on the KZN north coast on Saturday.— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) August 5, 2019
Video:NSRI@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/zNZoDBRVli
"A decision was taken to move the seal on to a remote beach and away from any public interference. The operation was carried out successfully.
"Once released, the seal swam off and no further assistance was required," said Lambinon.
Footage captured by the team shows the seal enthusiastically heading for the ocean.