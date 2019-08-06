South Africa

Cross the line and I'll deal with you: Redi Tlhabi to online trolls

06 August 2019 - 10:50 By Iavan Pijoos
In a series of tweets, Redi Tlhabi has warned that she will not tolerate threats to her family, saying trolls are 'fine and amusing' ... but 'if you want to play, let's play'.
Veteran radio broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi says those who cross the line with threats and defamation will be dealt  with.

In a series of tweets, Tlhabi warned that she will not tolerate threats to her family, saying trolls are fine and amusing but "if you want to play, let's play".

"I will share with you how easy it was, through legal means, to identify them, find their work places, contact their bosses, serve legal letters and watch fireworks. One fool at a time," her tweet read.

When responding to comment from a follower who said most trolls are unemployed, Tlhabi said: "You'd be surprised. There's one who owns a PR company ... but uses a pseudonym.

"I did my homework, dear. Trust me. So if they want to play, let's play. I'm not talking about people who just throw insults. I'm talking about well thought out, strategic campaigns."

In a different tweet she said South Africans are often too busy to take advantage of the law, adding that if legal boundaries are crossed, they should be tested.

She told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that her legal matter was ongoing and she would comment later.

In July, Tlhabi said she had received death threats following former president Jacob Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zuma claimed that Tlhabi was a "spy" and there had been a "co-ordinated attempt to assassinate" his character, including branding him a rapist.

Tlhabi has applied to the commission to cross-examine Zuma on the allegations.

