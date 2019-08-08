From Caster Semenya to Mandisa Mfeka, we celebrate these trailblazers this Women's Day

Annually, on August 9, SA commemorates the 20 000 women who marched to Pretoria's Union Buildings in 1956 to petition against the pass laws.

These apartheid government laws required black people to carry identification documents to enter "white" areas.

The success of the march forever changed the trajectory of South African women, not only in politics, but in all spaces they would chose to occupy.

Now, 63 years later, women, including the following eight South African trailblazers, continue to fight for recognition.

Caster Semenya

2019 has been a particularly challenging year for the athlete, who has been at the centre of legal battles involving the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) bid to implement female eligibility regulations. These require athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) to take medication to lower their testosterone levels. Through wins and losses, Semenya has consistently shown her determination to cement her place in sport.

Mmabatho Montsho

Actor Montsho has combined acting and activism, using her star status to raise awareness on women abuse and the rights of foreigners seeking refuge in South Africa. She never misses an opportunity to add her voice.

Frontiers, a play she directed, and in which she starred, at Johannesburg's Market Theatre in June, shone the light on the struggles of migrants from Zimbabwe, DR Congo and Cameroon.

Bonang Matheba

TV personality, radio DJ and all-round entertainer Matheba launched her MCC range, House of BNG, making her the first black woman member of the Cap Classique Producers' Association.

Mandisa Mfeka

Durban-born Mfeka is proof that dreams can come true. She is the first black female fighter pilot in SA. Mzansi was introduced to her in May, during President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. She was part of the Hawks formation fly-over at the event.

Naledi Chirwa

Naledi Chirwa is, at the age of 26, the EFF's youngest member of parliament, and a force to be reckoned with. She rose to prominence in 2015 as an activist for the fees must fall movement and, through parliament, continues to hold to account those who seek to infringe on the rights of others.

Sibabalwe Gcilitshana

Gcilitshana is the first openly queer woman to participate in the Miss SA pageant. The parliamentary officer and researcher for Equal Education seeks to normalise women like her entering beauty pageants.

Thabile Ngwato

Ngwato is the co-owner of SA's newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika. Before this, Ngwato had made a name for herself in the broadcast industry through her experience at YFM and the SABC. The station is 100% black-owned.

Saray Khumalo

Khumalo's fourth attempt to climb Mount Everest saw her become the first African woman to conquer the mountain. Her previous attempts were cut short by the weather, an earthquake in Nepal and, in 2014, an avalanche killed 16 sherpas.