'Rolex gang' members were out on bail, parole when bust in Sandton

Three men arrested at the weekend on suspicion of being involved in "Rolex robberies" in Johannesburg have criminal histories.

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun said two of them were out on parole for serious crimes and a third was previously sentenced to 20 years behind bars for armed robbery.

The third suspect was out on bail pending an appeal against his sentence.

"All three suspects had some sort of serious criminal record," Sun told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

The trio was arrested in a joint operation by the metro police's K9 unit, the Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, the SA police and Tracker at the weekend.

A task team was activated on Sunday after information was received about a planned robbery in Sandton.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said members were positioned strategically to look out for the suspects.