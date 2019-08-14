Damage to Gauteng schools this year is more than R121m, claims DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has expressed concern over the safety challenges faced by the province's schools.

The party said there was a need to forge strong partnership with law enforcement agencies to prioritise schools and combat the negative impact of crime and violence on learning and teaching.

"It is unwise to expect untrained people to fight armed criminals, who are targeting schools because of the teaching and learning tools to improve quality education," said DA Gauteng shadow education MEC Khume Ramulifho.