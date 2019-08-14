South Africa

Damage to Gauteng schools this year is more than R121m, claims DA

14 August 2019 - 20:21 By Ernest Mabuza
The DA has questioned education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's claim that damage to Gauteng schools this year amounted to R121m. They claim the figure is actually higher.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has expressed concern over the safety challenges faced by the province's schools.

The party said there was a need to forge strong partnership with law enforcement agencies to prioritise schools and combat the negative impact of crime and violence on learning and teaching.

"It is unwise to expect untrained people to fight armed criminals, who are targeting schools because of the teaching and learning tools to improve quality education," said DA Gauteng shadow education MEC Khume Ramulifho.

Ramulifho was responding after receiving replies to questions he had sent to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about safety at schools in the province.

He had asked Lesufi to state the value of the damage incurred as a result of school theft, burglaries and vandalism since the beginning of the year.

Lesufi released the answers to the legislature on Wednesday.

Ramulifho took issue with Lesufi's statement that incidents of theft and vandalism at schools had cost the province R121m. He said this figure was lower than the actual figure provided in reply to DA questions.

"The statement by MEC Lesufi does not articulate the correct amount lost by the department. The amount lost is R131,029,225 for all the above combined," said Ramulifho.

