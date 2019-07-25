Stealing SA's future: 250 computers stolen from Gauteng schools in 2019

An NGO which deploys online English literacy programmes in under-privileged primary schools has called on the police to intensify its efforts in investigating the spate of thefts of computers it has donated to Gauteng schools.

The Click Foundation said on Thursday it had lost 258 laptops in robberies and burglaries in seven schools in Gauteng since the beginning of the year.

There was also a burglary at a school in the Western Cape, where four computers were stolen.

The foundation’s office manager, Sihle Khanyile, said the theft of computers was setting back the organisation’s efforts to help pupils to learn.

Khanyile said there were a number of requirements schools had to satisfy before the foundation could work with a particular institution.

She said schools needed to have a computer lab, an alarm system and a strong room with a safe, while the foundation arranged insurance for the laptops.

“These robbers are so smart. If there is a guard, they will tie up the guard and go through the ceiling to take the computers.