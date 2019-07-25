Stealing SA's future: 250 computers stolen from Gauteng schools in 2019
An NGO which deploys online English literacy programmes in under-privileged primary schools has called on the police to intensify its efforts in investigating the spate of thefts of computers it has donated to Gauteng schools.
The Click Foundation said on Thursday it had lost 258 laptops in robberies and burglaries in seven schools in Gauteng since the beginning of the year.
There was also a burglary at a school in the Western Cape, where four computers were stolen.
The foundation’s office manager, Sihle Khanyile, said the theft of computers was setting back the organisation’s efforts to help pupils to learn.
Khanyile said there were a number of requirements schools had to satisfy before the foundation could work with a particular institution.
She said schools needed to have a computer lab, an alarm system and a strong room with a safe, while the foundation arranged insurance for the laptops.
“These robbers are so smart. If there is a guard, they will tie up the guard and go through the ceiling to take the computers.
“No one has been arrested. We have appointed a private investigator to assist in one case, where it was suspected the robbery was an inside job.”
Khanyile said criminals had “all the time in the world” when committing these robberies and it was a surprise that communities did not report burglaries when they took place.
The work the foundation was doing was to assist 73,609 pupils on its programme to master their reading goals, she said, adding that children's futures were being affected.
“If 49 computers are stolen from the school, it means 49 learners are unable to benefit from the programme.
“Police should be more reactive and determine if the people who are robbing the schools are part of a syndicate."
Khanyile said as a result of the thefts, the foundation was looking into the possibility of providing desktop computers instead of laptops.
On January 12, thieves pounced at the Sims Tabernacle Pre-school in Alexandra, where three computers were taken, she said.
On March 13, 43 computers were taken from Boikgantsho Primary School in Mamelodi. Seven days later, 47 computers were stolen from Greenfields Primary School in Katlehong.
On May 11, 55 computers were stolen from Keketso Primary School in Katlehong.
On June 4, 49 computers were taken from Walter Sisulu Primary School in Centurion, while Winnie Mandela Primary School in Tembisa lost four computers 10 days later.
The latest incident was on July 18, when thieves stole 49 computers from Moduopo Primary School in Tembisa.
In the Western Cape, four computers were stolen from Raithby Primary School on July 8.
Jason Mordechai, MD at 7 Arrows Security, said it was frightening that the robbers seemed to have worked out how to overcome the physical barriers to entry and were gaining access to school properties relatively easily.
He said the roof was often used as an entry point.
“Many schools house their security systems in the roof, which gives criminals the added advantage of cutting the system before they have been detected,” Mordechai said.
He warned that security systems should never be housed in the roof or ceiling.
Meanwhile, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday disclosed that a school in Midrand had been robbed twice in two months. He tagged the police in his tweet and declared: "We will never postpone the future ... of our children because we are scared of criminals."
Another day, another school robbery #KlipfonteinView robbed twice within two months @SAPoliceService. We will never postpone the future #4IR of our children because we are scared of criminals. pic.twitter.com/klyNF2N9nJ— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 24, 2019