South Africa

Six-year-old drowns in river outside Pietermaritzburg

18 August 2019 - 10:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Two people, one of them a six-year-old boy, drowned in KZN at the weekend..
Two people, one of them a six-year-old boy, drowned in KZN at the weekend..
Image: 123RF/Siam Pukkato

Two people, including a six-year-old boy, drowned in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

According to ER24, the boy drowned on Saturday in the Mzunduzi River in the Sobantu area outside Pietermaritzburg.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at 4.55pm after a call was issued from [SAPS] Search and Rescue. The local community had managed to pull the boy from the river, but it was unfortunately too late," said ER 24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

Paramedics had tried to resuscitate the boy, but were unsuccessful.

In a second incident, a man believed to be in his late 30s, drowned in the Midmar Dam in Howick on Saturday.

"An unknown male was discovered by a local fisherman floating in the Midmar Dam this afternoon [Saturday]," said Midlands EMS in a statement.

The fisherman notified authorities, who were called to the scene, the emergency service said. He was certified dead at the scene.

"The circumstances around the incident will be investigated further by the local authorities," Midlands EMS said.

MORE

Woman drowns after car plunges off KZN bridge

A woman died on Sunday morning after her car plunged off a bridge into a river..
News
4 weeks ago

British woman drowns at sea, crew including dog survive

A British woman died at sea after the yacht she was sailing on with her partner, another crewman and a dog started taking on water along the east ...
News
1 month ago

Surfer's hair almost leads to her drowning in the Eastern Cape

A surfer almost drowned on Thursday afternoon in the Eastern Cape after her hair got caught up in her surfboard leash.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron South Africa
  2. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  3. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  4. My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book South Africa
  5. R10m reward offered for information on cigarette boss Simon Rudland's shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X