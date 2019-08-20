Shootouts and assassinations: the underworld we’ve been exposed to

The number of deaths in South Africa due to public shootouts and assassinations has so far outpaced the number of months in a year.

Last month, there were 47 murders recorded by forensic services in Cape Town alone. Twenty-seven of the incidents were shootings, 13 stabbings and seven murders "by other means".

Last week, millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland was shot in a suspected assassination attempt, and just before that former footballer Marc Batchelor was killed in a targeted hit that drew comparisons to Serbian gang killings.