Dullstroom 'serial housebreaker' nabbed

Mpumalanga police have arrested a suspect wanted for a string of house break-ins in Dullstroom.

The 28-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

"The arrest of the suspect came after police received information about a suspicious man who has rented a room in Kabokweni ... During the day, he would lock himself and his girlfriend inside the room, then at night would be seen going out and coming back late," said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

When police approached him at his room, they found two TVs and an electric appliance that had been reported stolen.

Police believe he is wanted for at least nine break-ins

He was convicted in 2016 for similar offences.

The provincial police commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, said: “If communities work with police by alerting them to what seems to be suspicious in their communities, we are able to squeeze the space of criminals to zero.”