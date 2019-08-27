From cynical to sad - Angelo Agrizzi's reaction to Gavin Watson's death

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi on Monday joined the many South Africans who reacted to the death of his former boss, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

When the news of Watson's death hit the news, many speculated that he had been attempting to flee the country when he died.

Speaking to Power FM on Monday, Agrizzi said this possibility cannot be ruled out. "If you consider the charges that would come against him, I mean it would be very plausible."

Agrizzi worked with Watson for 20 years, but would not be drawn to describing the kind of a person he was saying, "it's not the right time now to mention it, I think it would be wrong."

On eNCA, he conveyed his condolences to Watson's family. "I think it's very sad, it's very tragic for any family. One must never forget that he was still a father to some, grandfather and he was a husband."

A report by TimesLIVE reveals that Agrizzi has his own perceptions about Watson's car crash.

"Very cynical, hey. I don't want to comment on it now. My own perception, and I have spoken to one of the police officers ... we have our own ideas about what was done. You know, I can't comment. My condolences go out to the Watson family."

Earlier this year Agrizzi implicated Watson in numerous testimonies on allegations of corruption and fraud at the Zondo commission of inquiry.