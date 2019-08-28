Social media spearheads search for missing Uyinene Mrwetyana via #BringNenehome
Social media has joined family, friends and police in the search for missing UCT student, 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was last seen leaving her university residence, Roscommon, at 1.30pm on Saturday.
In its description of Mrwetyana, Pink Ladies Organisation for missing women and children said she had a black hand bag and was wearing baggy brown corduroy pants the day she disappeared.
As the search for her enters its fourth day, people on social media have spread her image and information.
From our lips to God‘s ears, Uyiuyi is coming home! ❤️🙏🏾 Please share this wherever in the world you are. #bringNenehome pic.twitter.com/Z2r1GMj8X3— #BringNeneHome (@khanyi_kuzway00) August 27, 2019
#bringNenehome is so heartbreaking. Oko ndihlukumezekile ever since I heard about it. I don’t know the girl but I feel the cries of the thousands that do. I hear and feel the pain. Guys, lets retweet! #bringNenehome #bringNenehome— thatcoffeebeangirl (@nayso_xo) August 27, 2019
There will be a walk from UCT upper campus to RosCommon Res in Claremont at 14:00. This will be to raise awareness and hand out more posters. Please join if you around CPT. Please rt for awareness 💖— BRING NENE HOME (@sommatyolweni) August 27, 2019
🙏🏾#bringNenehome
Lord, I pray that you watch over and protect Uyinene Mrwetyana— dimpho (@dimpho__dm) August 27, 2019
Let her be found in good health and spirit. Comfort her family and friends, near and far, in this time of need. And be a guiding hand to those seeking her. Amen. 🙏🏾#bringNenehome pic.twitter.com/nH6RL5qpQr
Uyinene's dissappearance has shed light on human trafficing in Africa and the world at large. I honestly didn't know that women go through such horrible experiences on a daily bases. I serve a living God Uyinene shall return home safely in Jesus Name I pray Amen.#BringNeneHome— Shakira Linno (@queen_linno) August 28, 2019
#bringNenehome Women are not safe 😭 Please help out and share this and every other post you see regarding Nene. pic.twitter.com/oIKixKiiPi— Asavela Mngqithi (@asamngqithi) August 27, 2019
We are hopeful #bringNenehome pic.twitter.com/pgcLnXdBKU— Zenande Mnqandi (@zennibabe) August 27, 2019