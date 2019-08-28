Social media spearheads search for missing Uyinene Mrwetyana via #BringNenehome

Social media has joined family, friends and police in the search for missing UCT student, 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was last seen leaving her university residence, Roscommon, at 1.30pm on Saturday.

In its description of Mrwetyana, Pink Ladies Organisation for missing women and children said she had a black hand bag and was wearing baggy brown corduroy pants the day she disappeared.

As the search for her enters its fourth day, people on social media have spread her image and information.