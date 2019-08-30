South Africa

Cops find murdered Pietermaritzburg gym owner's car

30 August 2019 - 11:47 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Gym owner Verusha Padayachee's car was found abandoned in Hilton on Thursday night.
Image: supplied

A vehicle belonging to a woman who was murdered in her Pietermaritzburg home was recovered on Thursday night.

The car, which belonged to 32-year-old Verusha Padayachee, was found abandoned in Hilton.

"The suspect is still at large and police are still searching for him. The vehicle was recovered last night in Hilton," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Padayachee owned a popular gym in the city and was known to the suspect. 

Zwane said Alexandra Road police received information about a murder in Harrison Road shortly after 8pm on Monday.

"They found a 32-year-old woman who had been strangled. Her vehicle was missing. A case of murder was opened at Alexandra Road police station," he said.

Verusha Padayachee Late of 44 Shale Place, Bombay Heights Will take place at the Aryan Hall (137 Khan Road,...

Posted by Imbali Funeral Furnishers on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Tributes for the mother of one poured in on social media, where she was described as a successful businesswoman, caring friend and devoted mother.

Padayachee will be laid to rest on Saturday.

