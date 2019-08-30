Cops find murdered Pietermaritzburg gym owner's car

A vehicle belonging to a woman who was murdered in her Pietermaritzburg home was recovered on Thursday night.

The car, which belonged to 32-year-old Verusha Padayachee, was found abandoned in Hilton.

"The suspect is still at large and police are still searching for him. The vehicle was recovered last night in Hilton," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Padayachee owned a popular gym in the city and was known to the suspect.

Zwane said Alexandra Road police received information about a murder in Harrison Road shortly after 8pm on Monday.

"They found a 32-year-old woman who had been strangled. Her vehicle was missing. A case of murder was opened at Alexandra Road police station," he said.