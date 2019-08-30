Gunmen on shooting spree left 3 dead in Delft, Cape Town

Three people were killed and others wounded in a chaotic shooting spree in Delft, Cape Town.

Delft Community Police Forum member Pastor Charl George said that the deaths were "unnecessary".

"They were gang related, one was a robbery where a foreigner was shot and killed," said George.

George said that six other people were wounded in the shooting spree that lasted about 75 minutes on Wednesday evening. Police said at least two people were wounded.

George said the rising crime rates were an overt affirmation that CCTV cameras should be set up in the area.

"We are begging for CCTV cameras to be installed," he said.