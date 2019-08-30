Gunmen on shooting spree left 3 dead in Delft, Cape Town
Three people were killed and others wounded in a chaotic shooting spree in Delft, Cape Town.
Delft Community Police Forum member Pastor Charl George said that the deaths were "unnecessary".
"They were gang related, one was a robbery where a foreigner was shot and killed," said George.
George said that six other people were wounded in the shooting spree that lasted about 75 minutes on Wednesday evening. Police said at least two people were wounded.
George said the rising crime rates were an overt affirmation that CCTV cameras should be set up in the area.
"We are begging for CCTV cameras to be installed," he said.
"The city is currently installing four cameras, but they say that they can't set up more because the infrastructure is not available. That is simply not true," he said.
"When you go into other areas, you are being watched by CCTV and it helps fight crime," he said.
George said that the shootings were happening in spite of the SA National Defence Force's presence in the area.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said members attending to a murder complaint at around 7.30pm found the body of a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
"At the same time at Commodore Street, The Hague, in a separate incident the members found an unknown male lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body," he said in a statement.
"Another victim was shot on the left hand and another was shot in the stomach and they were taken to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment. The motive for the shooting is unknown."
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and he will appear in the Bellville magistrate's court.
In a separate incident police found a person with a single gunshot wound to his head lying next to a house.
"While other members were busy with patrols in Eindhoven they heard gunshots in the vicinity and immediately drove in that direction. They saw the suspect running and followed him. When he saw the police he dropped the firearm."
A 28-year-old suspect was arrested.
Anyone with any information on the murders or attempted murders was requested to contact Delft police at 021-954-9011 or Crime Stop at 086-001-0111.
"The team of detectives is also probing whether the incidents are linked," said Van Wyk.