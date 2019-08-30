WATCH | 'His faith was unshakeable': Gavin Watson remembered

A man who loved God above all else. A man whose faith was unshakeable. A man who could forgive and forget.

This is how former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson was described by his family at a memorial service at Little Falls Christian Centre in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Friday.

The family embraced each other and sat in front row seats. The stage was decorated with bright red and yellow flowers and two large portraits of Watson.

Watson’s first born, and only son, Roth said his father was an incredible man whose death had been hard to accept for the family.

He would remember his father for his love and faith in God: “His love for the Lord was so deep ... his faith was unshakable."