South Africa

Memorial service held for Gavin Watson in Roodepoort

30 August 2019 - 08:23 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A memorial service will be held in the west of Johannesburg on Friday for businessman Gavin Watson. who died in a car accident on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A memorial service for controversial former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson is being held in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Friday.

The funeral will be held in his former home city of Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, September 3.  

Watson died on Monday after the Toyota Corolla he was driving ploughed into a concrete pillar under a bridge near OR Tambo International Airport.

The car was owned by his business, African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.

His death left South Africans with many questions and conspiracy theories but police said their investigation was centred on the whereabouts of his cellphone - which was tracked for a while after the crash - and the speedometer of the wrecked vehicle.

Police told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the speedometer of the Toyota Corolla indicated a speed of 140km/h after the crash. 

To stamp out speculation over the identity of the driver, a second police source with knowledge of the investigation, said fingerprints were being taken from the body.

In an interview with Alec Hogg on Biznews Radio on Wednesday, Watson's nephew Jared said his phone was traced to Germiston and then Bryanston on Monday evening at around 7pm.

Jared said they later lost signal of the phone.

