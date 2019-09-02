Government's tweet that women 'should not allow themselves to become victims' widely condemned

The official SA government Twitter feed on Monday lamented that violence, rape and assault on women had become "so common" - but was slated for saying that women should "not allow themselves to become victims".

In a thread made up of 10 tweets, the @GovernmentZA account said it joined the country in its anger over the rape and murder of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The first-year film and media studies student went missing last Thursday and was confirmed dead on Monday.

Mrwetyana's death was confirmed during court proceedings at the Wynberg magistrate's court, where a 42-year-old post office employee allegedly confessed to the crime. He was charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.