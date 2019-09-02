South Africa

Government's tweet that women 'should not allow themselves to become victims' widely condemned

02 September 2019 - 19:46 By TimesLIVE
SA government said in its official Twitter account that it joined the country in its anger over the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
SA government said in its official Twitter account that it joined the country in its anger over the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

The official SA government Twitter feed on Monday lamented that violence, rape and assault on women had become "so common" - but was slated for saying that women should "not allow themselves to become victims".

In a thread made up of 10 tweets, the @GovernmentZA account said it joined the country in its anger over the rape and murder of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The first-year film and media studies student went missing last Thursday and was confirmed dead on Monday.

Mrwetyana's death was confirmed during court proceedings at the Wynberg magistrate's court, where a 42-year-old post office employee allegedly confessed to the crime. He was charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post office

A 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana faced charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends ...
News
8 hours ago

"Govt joins SA in the anger against the abuse of #UyineneMrwetyana. Violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights, and we are calling on law enforcement agencies to ensure the wheels of justice are turned in this case.

"It is worrying that violence, rape and abuse seem to have become so common and govt is sounding the clarion call to all SAfricans to fight this deeply-rooted scourge," the thread started.

However, it was a follow-up post that was met with outrage.

"Violence and abuse against women have no place in our society. Govt is calling on women to speak out, and not allow themselves to become victims by keeping quiet. Women who speak out are able to act, eﬀect change and help others," the tweet read.

One user commented: "I am struggling to understand the phrasing of this statement. These survivors were not victims because they didn’t speak out. They were victims because their human rights were violated. Femicide in South Africa is a crime against humanity."

Other questioned the use of the word "allow".

"She was raped and murdered in a post office. She was trying to run a goddamn errand. You are a disgrace," one user said.

Another tweeted: "ALLOW THEMSELVES?! Are you actually...... Yoh I’m DONNNNE. Bye."

MORE:

'She wanted to see the world' - friends reeling over death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana

Outside Roscommon House, where slain 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana lived in Cape Town, her friends were talking in low voices, their ...
News
3 hours ago

UCT pledges support for slain Mrewtyana's family, offers trauma counselling for students

The University of Cape Town will provide counselling for all those affected by the death of of a 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana as it explores ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  3. SA world champion fighter shot dead by her police officer boyfriend South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Fat-cat MPs say 'no' to benefits cuts News

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X