Gang fires on police chopper with assault rifles after heist near Bloemfontein

Nearly a dozen gunmen armed with assault rifles ambushed and blew apart a cash-in-transit van travelling on the N8 near Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling from Bloemfontein towards Botshabelo when it was cornered by a double-cab bakkie and a sedan.

Around 10 gunmen fired shots in the direction of the van, puncturing the tyres and bringing it to a halt.