Gang fires on police chopper with assault rifles after heist near Bloemfontein
Nearly a dozen gunmen armed with assault rifles ambushed and blew apart a cash-in-transit van travelling on the N8 near Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling from Bloemfontein towards Botshabelo when it was cornered by a double-cab bakkie and a sedan.
Around 10 gunmen fired shots in the direction of the van, puncturing the tyres and bringing it to a halt.
Free State - N8 Route: #CrimeScene Cash Heist near the Airport - ROAD CLOSED @SiphoTowa pic.twitter.com/FNjkkwg5a2— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 3, 2019
"The suspects instructed the crew to exit the vehicle, threatening them with explosives."
Muridili said the gang blew up the van, causing extensive damage to the loading bins and safes. The suspects escaped with an undisclosed sum of money and firearms taken from the security guards.
The van driver sustained knee injuries while another guard was shot in the hand.
Muridili said the gang opened fire on a police helicopter that was in the area, forcing it to make an emergency landing.
No arrests were made.
The Hawks have taken over the investigation.