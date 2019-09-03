Police confiscate R1m worth of dagga on KZN freeway

Police confiscated another large consignment of dagga on a KwaZulu-Natal freeway on Monday.

The latest drug bust, on the N3 near Estcourt, comes a few days after the Hawks arrested two suspected dealers and confiscated about 300kg of dagga on the N2 freeway.

Col Thembeka Mbele said police were patrolling along the N3 when they spotted an SUV with five occupants near Wembezi.

When police conducted a search of the vehicle, 56 parcels of compacted dagga - weighing about 100kg - were found.

"The drugs have an estimated street value of R1m. The suspects were questioned about the ownership of the vehicle and could not provide police officers with a satisfactory explanation," said Mbele.

Both the drugs and vehicle were seized and the five men - aged between 19 and 29 - were charged with possession of dagga.

"They were also found in possession of R27,000 as well as 5,000 in eSwatini currency. The five men will be appearing at the Estcourt magistrate’s court today on charges of possession of drugs and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle," said Mbele.