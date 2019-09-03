South Africa

Pollution warning for eThekwini after Cato Ridge fire destroys tons of toxic mercury

03 September 2019 - 18:15 By TimesLIVE
The burnt-out ruins of the warehouse in Cato Ridge that was used to store toxic mercury waste.
The burnt-out ruins of the warehouse in Cato Ridge that was used to store toxic mercury waste.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The eThekwini municipality has issued a warning not to drink water directly from the Umngcwini stream, in the west of the municipality, after a chemical fire about 10 days ago.

The city said that water samples from the area "indicated elevated levels of mercury".

This comes after a massive blaze last Sunday at the Metallica Chemicals factory in the Cato Ridge area.

"Members of the public are also cautioned against allowing livestock to drink from the water or from irrigating crops using water from the stream until further notice," the city said.

The Sunday Times reported this week that the factory had stored 3,000 tons of mercury waste for more than 20 years.

A mysterious fire at the plant on Sunday August 25 destroyed about 30% of the waste stockpile, potentially causing toxic air pollution.

Metallica Chemicals is affiliated to British company Thor Chemicals, which was processing mercury in the UK until airborne pollution concerns forced it to stop in the 1970s.

MORE

'Convenient' fire burns toxic waste stockpile

A leading environmental activist believes the fire last Sunday at a chemical plant in KwaZulu-Natal is part of a smoke-and-mirrors campaign over a ...
News
2 days ago

Sewage spill causes a stink in Umhlanga River

Scores of dead fish lined the banks of the Umhlanga River, north of Durban, following a major sewage spill on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

Acid spill in river leaves KZN farmers high and dry

Farmer Dennis Mncwabe should have already started planting the vegetables that feed his family and more than 100 residents of Sobantu, on the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News

Latest Videos

'This is a comrade who made a contribution to the ANC' - Gavin Watson laid to ...
Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
X