'This is a very dark period': Ramaphosa to meet police top brass on gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday meet police leaders for a briefing on how they intend dealing with growing gender-based violence in the country.

The president added his voice to the soaring outrage following reports of the brutal murder of two women.

“This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience,” he said.

Talking about the spate of violence against women, Ramaphosa said “we should all hang our heads in shame”.

He welcomed the arrest of a suspect who confessed to raping and killing Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.