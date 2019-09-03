Politics

'This is a very dark period': Ramaphosa to meet police top brass on gender-based violence

03 September 2019 - 11:48 By Qaanitah Hunter
Nineteen-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana who was murdered inside a Cape Town post office. File photo.
Nineteen-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana who was murdered inside a Cape Town post office. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday meet police leaders for a briefing on how they intend dealing with growing gender-based violence in the country.

The president added his voice to the soaring outrage following reports of the brutal murder of two women.

“This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience,” he said.

Talking about the spate of violence against women, Ramaphosa said “we should all hang our heads in shame”.

He welcomed the arrest of a suspect who confessed to raping and killing Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Mrwetyana was bludgeoned with a scale inside a post office in Claremont.

“Mrwetyana’s alleged killer was arrested and charged with rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

"The man suspected of killing Leighandre Jegels was also arrested and has since died in hospital,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Thousands sign petition calling for death penalty on crimes against women

Thousands of people have signed a petition which demands the return of the death penalty for crimes committed against women. The petition by ...
News
3 hours ago

Jegels, a South African boxing champion, was killed on Friday by her policeman boyfriend, who she had a restraining order against. Her mother, Rita, was shot and wounded.

After fleeing, the suspect was arrested after a head-on collision near Peddie in the Eastern Cape.

Despite criticism about inaction by police against femicide and gender-based violence, Ramaphosa commended law enforcement officers for their actions which led to the arrest of the two suspects.

“We have just commemorated Women’s Month. Sixty-three years after the women of 1956 marched for the right to live in freedom, women in this country live in fear, not of the apartheid police but of their brothers, sons, fathers and uncles,” he said.

Ramaphosa sent his "deepest condolences" to the Mrwetyana and Jegels families. 

READ MORE

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post office

A 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana faced charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends ...
News
1 day ago

SA world champion fighter shot dead by her police officer boyfriend

World karate, continental and SA boxing female champion Leighandre Jegels was shot and killed on Friday, allegedly by her police officer boyfriend, ...
News
3 days ago

Man accused of murdering SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels dies in hospital

The man accused of killing blood boxing and karate champion Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels, Sergeant Bulelani Manyakama, has died.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X