All the deets on crowdfunding campaign to 'change men's attitudes towards women'

More than R9,000 has been raised so far by Wesley Mathew, a South African who believes that “the time for pleading ignorance about femicide and gender-based violence is over”.

Mathew teamed up with Brothers For Life (B4L) to call on South Africans to “participate in practically changing men’s attitudes towards women”.

Here is what you need to know:

Crowdfunding campaign

Mathew joined forces with B4L to launch the crowdfunding campaign. It seeks to rectify the social ill that affects women every day.

B4L is a non-profit organisation that strives to mobilise men to take responsibility for their health.

The organisations's work is aimed at promoting positive male norms and actively standing against gender-based violence (GBV).

The campaign's aim

According to Mathew, recent femicides, including those of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Leighandre Jegels, Lynette Volschenk and Meghan Cremer, prompted him to realise that if men's attitudes towards women are going to change, men must admit that “it starts with me”.

“As men, and indeed as people who have a vested interest in the future wellbeing of our friends, family and our country, we need to stand up and show that we are part of the fight to denormalise sexual violence and intimidation towards women,” Mathew said.

The campaign is asking for anything from R1. Its goal is to raise R100,000.

Mathew said the funds will be used to promote B4L’s Public Health Communications campaigns on male attitudes towards women and also support the organisation's grass roots initiatives.

Donating to the campaign

Mathew, who donated R1 000, has urged South Africans, men in particular, tomake a donation at GoGetFunding.

“If you’re sincere about wanting to contribute towards stemming the tide of this scourge in our country, but are at a loss for how to do so, then I’m presenting one potential avenue to make an impact.

“Ultimately, however, the choice for how you support this cause is dependent on your financial means and circumstance. All I ask is that you recognise that change starts with us,” said Mathew.

B4L had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.