CrimeStats | Truck hijackings down while arson attacks increase

Truck hijackings in the country have decreased, but cases of arson and malicious damage to property are on the rise.

This in the wake of ongoing violence within the trucking industry, which has been marred by fiery attacks on trucks across the country.

The latest crime statistics, released on Thursday, indicate that truck hijackings had decreased by 1.7%, with 1,182 incidents reported between April 2018 and March this year compared to 1,202 cases in the previous year.

However, incidents of arson and malicious damage to property rose by 5.5% and 1.4% respectively.

The latest statistics revealed that there was an increase of 214 arson attacks, from 3,869 to 4,083 cases.

Cases of malicious damage to property were also up by 1,597 cases with a recorded 113,089 cases in 2018/19 compared to 111,492 in the previous reporting period.

Violence within the trucking industry had been directed against companies employing foreign truck drivers. The onslaught has left dozens dead or injured and caused R1.2bn in damage to trucks and cargo, says the Road Freight Association (RFA).

In June police reported that 74 trucks had been burnt or damaged in attacks. The N3 Toll Concession, a private company that manages the road, said 50 vehicles had been torched on the national highway since April 2018.