CrimeStats | Gauteng is drunk driving capital - with 30,203 cases in a year

Drunk driving and driving under the influence of drugs or other substances has decreased in five provinces, according to the 2018/2019 crime statistics released on Thursday.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape all experienced a drop in the number of cases of driving under the influence, while the remaining four provinces saw an increase.

Most drunk driving offenders come from Gauteng with 30,203 reported cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 17,577 reported cases and the Western Cape with 12,561 cases. The Northern Cape had the fewest, at 652.