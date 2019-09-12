South Africa

WATCH | Former bok James Dalton in 'punch-up' with security guards

12 September 2019 - 10:13 By Dan Meyer

Former rugby player and Springbok hooker James Dalton was allegedly caught on camera in Sea Point, Cape Town, in an altercation with another man on September 7 2019. After being thrown to the ground, Dalton allegedly bit a security guard in the face.

Former Springbok James Dalton was allegedly involved in a brawl with security guards  outside a Sea Point restaurant in Cape Town on Saturday. 

The 47-year-old was allegedly involved in an argument with a man inside and restrained after things escalated. An Avenue Response security guard was allegedly bitten in the face during the incident.

Video footage showed the brawl spill outside on to the street, with Dalton at one point allegedly pinning down a uniformed guard. Patrons watched as Michael Jackson's Billie Jean played in the background. Dalton was dragged off the guard by the leg.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of common assault had been opened at the Sea Point police station. 

Dalton and Avenue Response could not be reached for comment

Dalton was quoted by News24 on Thursday as saying the impasse with Avenue Response had been resolved. 

“It's over, it's done, it's nothing, it's all sorted. You can verify that. It's a storm in a teacup,” he was quoted as saying.

Dalton, nicknamed “The Bullet”, was capped 43 times between 1994 and 2002, and was a member of the 1995 World Cup winning squad that has recently seen two of its members, Chester Williams and James Small, pass away. 

TimesLIVE reported in 2017 that Dalton had been arrested for resisting arrest, assault and intimidation after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident.

In 2008, he was cleared of attempted murder charges after being accused of trying to drown his wife in a bath. 

This story will be updated as additional comment comes in.

