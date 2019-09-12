WATCH | Former bok James Dalton in 'punch-up' with security guards

Former Springbok James Dalton was allegedly involved in a brawl with security guards outside a Sea Point restaurant in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 47-year-old was allegedly involved in an argument with a man inside and restrained after things escalated. An Avenue Response security guard was allegedly bitten in the face during the incident.

Video footage showed the brawl spill outside on to the street, with Dalton at one point allegedly pinning down a uniformed guard. Patrons watched as Michael Jackson's Billie Jean played in the background. Dalton was dragged off the guard by the leg.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of common assault had been opened at the Sea Point police station.

Dalton and Avenue Response could not be reached for comment