'We were supposed to grow old together': Maria Williams' sad farewell to Bok hero Chester

Many loving couples meet over a drink, but in the case of Maria Williams and the man she calls her “soulmate”, it wasn’t a glass of wine in a bar.

Instead, it was case upon case of an energy drink that rugby star Chester Williams had refused to collect from her as the representative of the official sponsor.

It was 1993 - the year before democracy arrived and two years before SA’s victory at the Rugby World Cup, which turned Chester into a national hero.

This week, as Maria sat quietly in the home they built together, her eyes lit up when she recalled how she and Chester went from being two pieces of the same professional puzzle, to close friends, and, ultimately, a besotted married couple.