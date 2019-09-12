'We have a plan to deal with looting', say Mpumalanga police after violence erupts in Witbank

Mpumalanga police have been told to be on patrol, particularly in areas with a high number of foreign-owned shops.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi made this announcement on Thursday following an incident in the Witbank CBD on Wednesday during which several shops owned by foreigners were looted.

Police arrested six people, including the alleged mastermind of the looting spree. Several stolen items were recovered.

The incident, captured on video which has since gone viral, shows several members of the community fleeing from a certain shop with stolen items.