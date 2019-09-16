'He deserves life behind bars': Calls for harsh sentence for Dros child rapist
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow deserves no less than a life sentence.
That was the sentiment as activists and organisations reacted to the 21-year-old being convicted of rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs by the Pretoria high court on Monday. He was acquitted on a charge of assault.
Ninow raped a seven-year-old girl in the women's toilets at a family restaurant in Pretoria in 2018 after consuming alcohol and drugs, an act that generated outrage across the country.
"We are very happy Nicholas Ninow has been finally found guilty. What we are looking forward to is that, when the court resumes, nothing less than a life sentence is given to him," said #Notinmyname movement spokesperson Themba Masango.
Michiel Jacobsz, of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, welcomed the judgment: “We were quite happy with the guilty verdict. We hope for nothing short of a life sentence as prescribed by law. There is no excuse for child rape.”
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state would lobby for a life sentence.
“We will be calling for a minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment to be imposed by the court,” she said.
Ninow is due back in court on October 16 for sentencing proceedings. His lawyer, Herman Alberts, asked for the postponement for a probation officer's report to be prepared.