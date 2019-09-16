KwaZulu-Natal goat's great escape from religious ceremony ends in police rescue

A KwaZulu-Natal goat could hold bleating rights to the greatest escape of all time after swimming away from his owners in Durban.

On Sunday members of Durban Search and Rescue (SAR) along with Metro police were called in to extricate the animal, which was trapped in a cluster of rocks at the Blue Lagoon River mouth.

It is understood the goat had earlier escaped from a group holding a religious ceremony on the northern bank of the river, and managed to swim across to the southern bank.