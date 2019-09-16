KwaZulu-Natal goat's great escape from religious ceremony ends in police rescue
A KwaZulu-Natal goat could hold bleating rights to the greatest escape of all time after swimming away from his owners in Durban.
On Sunday members of Durban Search and Rescue (SAR) along with Metro police were called in to extricate the animal, which was trapped in a cluster of rocks at the Blue Lagoon River mouth.
It is understood the goat had earlier escaped from a group holding a religious ceremony on the northern bank of the river, and managed to swim across to the southern bank.
#sapsKZN Divers from #SAPS Durban #Search&Rescue Unit along with Durban Metro Police SAR & Life EMS Response EMS were called to assist SPCA at Blue Lagoon river mount to rescue a goat that became trapped in the rocks on the river bank. SW pic.twitter.com/FXVg80gi3p— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 16, 2019
Tanya Fleischer, marketing manger at Durban and coastal SPCA, said the animal had no injuries and was currently at their farmyard.
"We cannot confirm how it came to be there as no one was there to claim it."
She said the owner of the animal has seven days to claim the goat as it was still in the seven-day pound period.